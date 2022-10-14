JUST-IN: I Didn’t Collect N1bn From Anybody, Ayu Replies Wike





National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyrochia Ayu, has denied claims by Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, that he (Ayu) collected N1billion from a presidential aspirant of the party in Lagos State.

Ayu, who stated this on Friday after a lengthy PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting, also denied claims by the Rivers State governor that he collected monies from some governors for a new facility to used as the Peoples Democratic Institute (PDI).

Ayu, who noted that he deliberately refused to respond to the claims by Governor Wike, said he had to respond now because Wike dragged his family into the matter.

He said, “At no time did I as national chairman collect N1billion from anybody.”

Source: Leadership Newspaper