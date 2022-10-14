NFF: Task Before Gusau





Football stakeholders and fans of the round leather game in the country breathed a sigh of relief a fortnight ago with the election of Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau as the new president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Gusau succeeded Amaju Pinnick as the new president of the NFF after a landslide win in the second round of votes in Benin, Edo State on September 30. He defeated nine other candidates including former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Idah Peterside.

It is important to note that Gusau is not a new face in Nigerian football circles. Until his election, he was the chairman of Zamfara State Football Association (FA) and Executive Committee Member of the NFF for eight years of Pinnick’s administration. He is fully aware of the enormous task ahead of him.

Besides, unlike Pinnick who inherited Nigeria’s football as African champions men and women, Gusau is taking over at a time the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup taking place in Qatar between November…





Source: Leadership Newspaper