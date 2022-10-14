Nigeria Has Not Asked For Debt Restructuring – World Bank





As against the statement by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed that the country is already in talks with the multilateral institutions on restructuring Nigeria’s debt, the President of World Bank Group, David Malpass has said the country alongside Ghana are yet to approach the bank as well as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the framework on debt restructuring.

Ahmed, speaking on the sidelines of the 2022 IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington on Wednesday had mentioned that one of the objectives of the Nigerian delegation at the meetings was to engage the Brenton Woods institutions on the restructuring of its debts.

“We have been engaging the financial institutions to look at the opportunity to restructure our debt to further stretch the debt service period to give us more fiscal relief. Those are some of the things we want to achieve in this meeting” she had stated.

However, the World Bank president, David Malpass while…





Source: Leadership Newspaper