No Gov Has Power To Acquire High Calibre Weapons – CDS





The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Luck Irabor, has declared that no state governor in the country has the authority to acquire high caliber weapons for use by any quasi-security outfit in their jurisdictions.

He disclosed this to State House correspondents on Friday after the National Security Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

The CDS was joined at the briefing by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, and his Police Affairs counterpart, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi.

According to him, citizens are to be wary and always read between the lines when certain requests are sought by States’ Chief Executives.

Recall that Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State recently stated that he had requested an AK-47 rifle licence but has not receive a response from the federal government after three months.

The governor on Thursday consequently gave the federal government one month deadline to approve his request to obtain an…





Source: Leadership Newspaper