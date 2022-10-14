Police Arrest Abuja Robber, Recover Stolen Vehicle





Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested one suspect in connection with the alleged robbery, kidnapping and killing on Gana Street of Maitama, Abuja on Wednesday night.

FCT Police Public Relations Office (PPRO), DSP Josephine Adeh, said the suspect, Emmanuel Okoi, was arrested at about 3:30pm on Thursday after an all-night pursuit and an aggressive man-hunt.

She also said the painstaking effort of the Command yielded results as the vehicle was recovered at Jabi Magajipi, off EcoBank Junction in Jabi area of Abuja, where Okoi, 29-year-old, resident of Jabi and a suspected member of the criminal syndicate was arrested.

The Police said, “as part of the investigation, an identification parade was conducted where the victim identified the suspect as one of his six abductors. An investigation has been intensified and unfolding facts will be communicated subsequently.

“The commissioner of Police while debriefing the officers charged them to not relent until fleeing members…





Source: Leadership Newspaper