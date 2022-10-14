Rico Swavey: Hospital Absolves Staff Of Filming Patient, Fingers Deceased’s Friend 





The management of Doren Specialist Hospital located at Sangotedo area of Ajah in Lagos, has distanced its staff from unethical filming of a patient, Ibrahim Fakoya, popularly known as Rico Swavey, who was admitted at the facility after a car accident on Tuesday.

Swavey was a housemate in the 2018 edition of Nigeria’s most popular reality TV show, BBNaija.

The hospital, which received the accident victim into their facility, in a statement on Friday, denied involvement in making the video of the unconscious Rico Swavey, which went viral on social media and attracted condemnations.

LEADERSHIP reports that Swavey eventually died on Thursday at a different medical facility.

In the statement available to LEADERSHIP, Doren Specialist Hospital disclosed that neither their nurses nor staff members on duty were involved in making the video of Swavey, who was seen on a stretcher battling for his life on oxygen.

The hospital, however, fingered the friend of deceased, Miss Ify Helen…





Source: Leadership Newspaper