Rivers: Efforts Were Made To Stop Us From Contesting 2023 Election – Abe





Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has revealed that some unnamed leaders in the state made efforts to stop him and other party candidates from participating in the 2023 general elections in the state.

Abe made the revelation yesterday while speaking during the flag-off and dedication service of the SDP campaign for the forthcoming elections at Saint Paul’s Anglican Cathedral, Port Harcourt.

The service was attended by the party’s deputy governorship candidate, Dr. Patricia Ogbonnaya and other party leaders in the state, as well as the Anglican Bishop of Ogoni Diocese, Rt. Reverend Solomon Gberegbara.

Abe said: “It is your presence here and how you have come, you have convinced me beyond everything that the Almighty God is with us and we will win.

“Now, that brings us to the question people will ask; why are we here? Like I said, we are here to thank God. Those who know the cause of the journey that brought…





Source: Leadership Newspaper