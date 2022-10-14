You Can Make Extra Income From Cultivating Scent Leaves





Scent leaf is one of the many gifts of God because of its medicinal values.

The scent leaf, botanically known as Ocimum gratissimum, is an aromatic herb that has been in existence across tropical and subtropical regions of the world.

In Nigeria, each tribe has a name for it. The Igbos call it nchuanwu/ Ahuji; Yorubas call it efirin, Hausas call it daidoya and Ishans call it aromokho.

Scent leaf is good for food preparation. It is especially valuable for those in culinary business because it is the main leaf used in preparation of pepper soup.

Values

Scent leaf has unquantifiable medicinal values. Apart from adding the leaves to your cooking, you can also squeeze the leaves into a bowl or cup and drink the liquid for any stomach problem.

The leaves can be rubbed between the palms and sniffed as a treatment for blocked nostrils.

Experts say that scent leaf can cure malaria and other ailments.

Speaking with , Mr Kelechi Orgu, who is into scent leaf farming, told me, “When you wake…





Source: Leadership Newspaper