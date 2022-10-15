After Calling Off Strike, ASUU Says Issues Not Satisfactorily Addressed – ASUU





The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has suspended its eight-month-old strike with effect from 12:01am on Friday, October 14, 2022, however, saying that issues at stake have not been addressed satisfactorily.

The decision was taken at the emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Union, which was held late Thursday until Friday morning in Abuja.

ASUU President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, who announced the suspension of the protracted strike in a statement issued on Friday, however, lamented that the issues in dispute were yet to be satisfactorily addressed.

ASUU had embarked on the rollover strike on February 14, 2022 over failure of the Federal Government to meet the demands of the union.

Recall that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, after what he described as “failed negotiations”, dragged the striking lecturers to the National Industrial Court.

The National Industrial Court on

September 21, 2012 ordered ASUU to call off the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper