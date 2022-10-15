Are You A Tailgater?





It first happened to me sometime in 2021.I can’t remember exactly when in 2021.For more than seventy-two hours,I couldn’t get my acts together. October 11,2022 was my second experience. I can’t remember how long but the October 2022 experience was perhaps the worse. I just couldn’t scale through what to write or how to go about it. My brain practically went numb.

Then I remembered Louis Odion; my friend ,colleague and a gifted writer. Louis once schooled me on the challenges of writing; especially a writer’s block .He told me it is the creative slump that writers face when they don’t know what to write. Louis reminded me that the slackness to write is not as a result of loss of commitment or lack of the skills to write.

When the recent one happened, I rolled out all the tips and practically applied them to break through the wall,yet,I couldn’t determine the problem. I couldn’t also bring myself to reading any of my favourite writers’ or books. I tried to change my…





Source: Leadership Newspaper