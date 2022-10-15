BoT Report: Wike, 3 Other Govs Travel To Spain





Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and his team, on Friday morning travelled to Madrid, the capital of Spain, to discuss the report of Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the crisis in the party.

Wike was spotted at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, with Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Samuel Ortom (Benue)..

LEADERSHIP gathered that the PDP Bo, had called on the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, to resign immediately after the 2023 general election.

A PDP chieftian, Hon. Ogbonna Nwuke, had in an interview with our correspondent, said the PDP must address the complaints of Governor Wike, if it is sincere and wants peace to reign.

Nwuke, who is also a former Commissioner for Information and Communications in the State, spoke on Saturday with LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He said: “What we know is that if the PDP is sincere; if the PDP want peace in it’s midst, if the PDP…





Source: Leadership Newspaper