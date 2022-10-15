Declare Emergency On Ravaging Floods, Lawmaker Tells Federal Govt





The deputy chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Public Procurement, Hon. Kingsley Uju-Chima, has urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on the ravaging floods in the country.

Hon. Uju-Chima, who represents Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta Oru federal constituency of Imo State, said over 80,000 people were affected so far by flood in his constituency while some infrastructure including roads have been washed away by the flood.

Uju-Chima in a statement personally signed by him observed that the House would not hesitate to give accelerated consideration to executive communication for funding of such emergency.

According to him, “With all fairness, my place is almost in trouble now. The greater percentage of two of the local government areas of my constituency have been submerged by flood and several residents, settlements, homes, farms have been chased away by flood. The last time we had this type of flood should be in 2012.

“We never had it this bad where the…





