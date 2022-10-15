Experts Seek Varsity Autonomy





Experts in the education sector have called for true University autonomy as one of the solutions to tackle the challenges facing higher education in Africa.

This was at an international symposium convened to mark the birthday of Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) on Wednesday.

They agreed that African higher education is confronted with a host of grand challenges that must be tackled to ensure the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the African Union Agenda 2063.

Over 160 higher education experts from 14 countries attended the virtual event organized by the Okebukola Science Foundation in partnership with NUC Strategy Advisory Committee (STRADVCOM), the Africa Progress Group (APG), the Office of the AAU Ambassador for West Africa, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) and the Virtual Institute for Capacity Building in Higher Education (VICBHE) Lead speakers at the symposium on the theme…





Source: Leadership Newspaper