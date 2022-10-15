I Have Ability To Solve All Problems If Elected President In 2023 – Tinubu 





The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said that if he is elected President in 2023, he will solve all the problems confronting the country.

Tinubu added that he would use technology in counter-insurgency approaches to fight bandits, terrorists and other criminals if Nigerians support him to win, maintaining that no part of Nigeria will be ceded to criminals.

The former governor of Lagos State said he was confident of winning the 2023 general election next year.

Tinubu said: “I have the ability to surmount all problems to bring the country on the right track and prosperity.”

Tinubu, who spoke at the 7th edition of Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KADINVEST 7.0) also stressed that, “Under my leadership, we will use counter-insurgency technology to eliminate crimes in our society. Your lives will be secured.”

On the economy, the APC presidential candidate said: “We will privatise the ease of doing business, we will ensure…





Source: Leadership Newspaper