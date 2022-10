The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has arrived Kaduna State capital and currently attending the 7th edition of Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KadInvest7.0).

Tinubu, who was accompanied by the Jigawa and Kebbi State governors, is presently listening to KadInvest presentations at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Hall venue of the summit.

Details Later…





Source: Leadership Newspaper