Labour Party Scribe Urges Vigilance Over 2023 Elections





Edo State Chieftain of Labour Party, Dr Patrick Eholor, yesterday called on Nigerians to be vigilant to curb the alleged plans by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop the electronic transfer of results of the 2023 general elections.

Eholor who is director of Contact and Mobilisation of Diaspora, told LEADERSHIP Weekend in Benin that the responsibility of Nigerians beyond casting their votes is to make sure that they collect their permanent voter’s cards as a potent weapon to send the APC government packing.

He said, “We all know that that’s their game plan. We all know that they have never believed in free and fair elections. We are not going to relent. As a matter of fact, it is not just that issue. There are other issues.

“We are telling the people who want change, want to take their country back to please be very vigilant. Now they have been exposed. We are going to continue to make sure that we monitor them. That whatever plans they have will not come to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper