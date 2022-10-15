NOUN Matriculates 16,000 New Students





The Vice-Chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Professor Olufemi Peters, has challenged the new students of the institution to always demonstrate to the society that the institution offers quality education delivered with equality and flexible access.

Peters stated this on Saturday at the 23rd Matriculation Ceremony of the university, which took place virtually across its 108 study centres nationwide.

The new entrants, comprising of 11,851 undergraduates and 4,808 postgraduate students in various faculties, will join the over 150,000 returning students of the university.

In a press statement by the NOUN Director, Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Sheme, the vice chancellor said, “As our ambassadors, therefore, I expect you to be well behaved and demonstrate at all times, to your family members, friends and associates, the value that distinguishes you from your counterparts.

“Our country needs your resourcefulness to excel in the competitive world of today. “It is my…





Source: Leadership Newspaper