Tinubu/ Shettima Ticket Most Qualified To Lead Nigeria – T4PAG





The Tinubu For President Action Group (T4PAG) has continued in its quest to drum support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) and his running mate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima respectively for the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja at a rally and the official inauguration of its Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter, chairman of the group, Prince Eyitayo ‘Lanre Adegun, said the Tinubu/Shettima combination is the only hope of Nigeria and Nigerians, and promised that the group would mobilise support for this achievement.

Prince Adegun urged all well-meaning Nigerians to join them and work for the victory of Tinubu and Shettima.

The director, planning and strategy, Omooba Tokunbo Adegun, added that T4PAG is the only support group that currently has a unit which emphasises on and caters for the inclusion of the disabled in Nigeria’s current political clime.

In his response after being officially…





Source: Leadership Newspaper