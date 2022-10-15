US, State Commissioners Of Health Meet To Tackle HIV





As Nigeria moves closer to achieving HIV epidemic control, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC) has met with commissioners of health from the 18 CDC-supported states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to share HIV programme progress and to plan for the future.

Available statistics show that almost two million people in Nigeria are currently receiving HIV treatment through the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

The US CDC supports about 1.2 million of these people in Abia, Delta, Enugu, Imo, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Plateau, Benue, Kaduna, Katsina, Kogi, Nasarawa, Rivers, Gombe, and FTC.

During the first consultative meeting of its type, state, agency, and implementing partner leadership discussed ways to sustain and build upon the recent successes of the HIV programme to achieve epidemic control.

Opening the event, US CDC country director, Dr. Mary Boyd, commended the commissioners for their initiative during the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper