World Egg Day: PAN Distributes Eggs To Pupils





Plateau State chapter of Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) has distributed eggs to over 700 pupils of the Obasanjo Model Primary School Hwolshe in Jos South LGA to mark this year’s International Egg day.

The chairman of PAN, Mr. Johnson Bagudu in his remarks while making the presentation said 14th October ever year is celebrated to mark the egg day in view of the importance of eggs to human body.

The theme for this year is “Egg for better live.”

According to him, PAN values the importance of a child eating at least one egg per day, adding that this year they decided to focus on primary school children and chose Obasanjo Model Primary School Hwolshe.

He urged every child to demand from their parents at least one egg daily for healthy living and steady growth.

Similarly, Boman Mary Stephen from Dietetics department of the University of Jos Teaching Hospital (JUTH) while speaking on the nutritional benefits of eggs said it is a good source of protein (both white and yolk)…





Source: Leadership Newspaper