After 6 Days In Captivity, Abducted IGP Monitoring Team Member Regains Freedom In Kwara





A police officer, ASP Ahmed Yusuf, who was abducted by gunmen at his Oloje residence in Ilorin, Kwara State on October 11, 2022, has been rescued by men of the State Police Command.

The spokesman of the Cmmand, Okasanmi Ajayi broke the news in a statement issued and made available to LEADERSHIP in Ilorin on Sunday.

Ajayi said the policeman attached to the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Team was rescued at about 0230hrs on Sunday at a bush border between Kwara and Oyo States.

He added that six armed hoodlums, who kidnapped Yusuf, however, escaped arrest after abandoning their victim when the policemen were closing in on them.

He added that Yusuf was undergoing medical examination and would be allowed to join his family as soon as he is confirmed fit by the police medical doctor.

The police spokesman said that effort was still being intensified to get the abductors arrested for prosecution.

Source: Leadership Newspaper