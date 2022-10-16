Breast Cancer No Longer A Death Sentence – Akeredolu  





The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu , has called on women across Nigeria to key into the vision of sensitisation and awareness of the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) in the fight against breast cancer in the country.

Governor Akeredolu, who urged women not to see breast cancer as a death sentence, tasked them to ensure regular examination of their breasts for early detection and treatment.

According to the chief press secretary to the governor, Richard Olatunde, in a statement made available to journalists in Akure, the Ondo state capital, the Governor spoke on Saturday shortly after a Health Walk in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Governor Akeredolu, and his wife, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu led other stakeholders on a Health Walk to create awareness about breast cancer and the need for regular examination to ensure early detection and treatment.

The five-kilometre sensitisation health walk tagged, “Jog for Life”, started from the Challenge Car Park and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper