Dettol, Wellbeing Foundation Africa Partner To Drive Hygiene Education





Hygiene EducatioIn a strategic move to advance good hygiene practices across the nation, global hygiene company Reckitt through its Dettol brand in Nigeria has partnered with leading non-governmental organization, Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA) for accelerated Hygiene education in schools, communities, and healthcare facilities using the Dettol Hygiene Quest Curriculum, a collaboration which also coincides with the 2022 Global Handwashing Day campaign.

The public presentation and official flag off the Partnership was held on Thursday, 13th September 2022 in Lagos State. In attendance were representatives from the Federal Ministry of Health, the State Basic Education Fund, leaders from both organizations, stakeholders in the health and education sectors from Lagos state, Kwara state and the FCT, Abuja.

The Dettol Hygiene Quest curriculum aims to educate, empower and inspire 6 million school children to practice healthy hygiene habits, to achieve a 20% increase in hand washing…





Source: Leadership Newspaper