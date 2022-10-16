Egbewole Resumes As UNILORIN VC As Abdulkareem Bows Out





The new and 11th vice chancellor of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Prof. Wahab Egbewole (SAN), will official resume duty on Monday, October 17, 2022.

This followed the exit of the 10th vice chancellor of the institution,

Prof. Sulyman Age Abdulkareem, whose tenure expired on Saturday.

The university management had on Friday organised a befitting farewell programme for Abdulkareem, including the launching of a book

titled: “Prof Abdulkareem: Footprints of a Giant (VC UNILORIN 2017-2022)” and authored by the university’s director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun.

Eminent Nigerians, including students, academia and traditional rulers, who gathered at the ceremony, extolled the virtues of Prof. Abdulkareem.

Speakers after speakers described the former vice chancellor as a brilliant, intellectual and hard-working Nigerian, who is honest and dedicated to duty.

The Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba AbdulRaheem Adeoti, who spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers, said that though…





Source: Leadership Newspaper