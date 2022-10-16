Famed Harry Potter Actor, Anthony McMillan, Dies At 72





Scottish Actor, Anthony McMillan, famous for his role in Harry Potter has died at the age of 72, according to his agent.

The actor was best known for playing the beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid and starring as criminal psychologist, Dr. Eddie ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald in ITV’s crime drama Cracker.

His agent of 40 years, Belinda Wright, said Coltrane died on Friday and thanked the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, near Falkirk in Scotland for their “care and diplomacy”.

In a statement, she said, “Robbie was a unique talent, sharing the Guinness Book of Records Award for winning three consecutive Best Actor Baftas for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada TV’s series Cracker in 1994/1995/and 1996 with Sir Michael Gambon.

“He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films.

“A role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20…





Source: Leadership Newspaper