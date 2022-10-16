Flood: Buhari Directs Emergency Bodies To Assist Bayelsa





President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, expressed sadness at the devastation caused by floods in Bayelsa State.

He extended the nation’s condolences to the families of the victims and all those affected by this natural disaster.

According to released reports by the State Government, 700,000 persons have been displaced in about 300 communities and villages in five of the State’s eight local government areas that were submerged in water due to rains causing the floods.

While the authorities in the State are taking steps to help people hit by the floods, the President in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu has directed that all federal agencies dealing with rescue and disaster management offer all needed assistance to Bayelsa.

President Buhari blamed buildings on water channels, disregard for early warning by the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, and the changes to weather caused by climate change as chiefly to blame for the floods that have so far hit 33 of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper