Flooding: Clark Tackles Federal Govt Over Delayed Response To Niger Deltans’ Plight





Elder statesman and former federal commissioner of Information, Chief Edwin Clark, has decried what he called the neglect of the Niger Delta States suffering the impact of flooding that is ravaging the country.

Clark, who said the federal government has not done anything to reduce the plight and suffering of the people, noted that there is starvation, lack of portable water because of the situation.

He noted that Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have not been to the Niger Delta and have not even sent any relief material to the region.

He, however, added that the Ministry last Saturday donated food items to vulnerable and displaced persons as a result of banditry in Sokoto State.

The elder statesman in a statement on Sunday said: “Unfortunately, the Federal Government seem to be nonchalant over the plight of the citizens in the Niger Delta. For instance, in Bayelsa State, there is a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper