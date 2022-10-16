Kogi Communities Jubilate As Dangote Cement Reopens Plant





There were wild jubilations among the host communities of Dangote Cement Plant following the Federal Government’s order for the immediate reopening of the plant located in Obajana in Kogi State.

Members of the host communities from Iwaa, Oyo, Obajana, and Apata, who spoke to journalists, said they could now heave a sigh of relief as the consequences of shutting down the cement factory were better imagined than experienced.

Recall that the National Security Council (NSC), chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, had on Friday directed the reopening of the cement plant, after raising concerns about job losses, potential increase in criminality and resultant unemployment in the area and the State due to the shutdown.

Minister of Interior, Alhaji Rauf Aregbesola, told journalists that an agreement had been reached between the Dangote Group and the Kogi State Government on the need to reopen the factory, while urging both parties to respect the agreement.

Reacting to the latest…





