Low Turnout As Local Govt Elections Hold In Osun





Voters, on Saturday, trickled out to cast their votes to elect new local government council chairmen and councillors in all 30 LGAs of Osun State.

The the exercise was peaceful even though security agents were on ground to ensure peaceful conduct of the election as the exercise witnessed restriction of vehicular movement throughout the State.

There were early arrival of election materials and officials of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) in most of the polling units across the State.

The chairman of OSIEC, Segun Oladuntan, had during the week disclosed that only one party returned forms of candidates for the exercise, hence the absence of party logo on the ballot papers.

Recalled that though almost all the registered political parties declared their support for the conduct of the election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Peoples Party (APP) rejected the exercise on the ground that it was a belated exercise.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola alongside his…





Source: Leadership Newspaper