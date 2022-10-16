Nigeria Will Be Worse Than Mali, Others If Nothing Changes – Sanusi  





Former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has warned that if Nigeria continues with the current trend of doing things in 2023, the country should expect a plunge in the worst insecurity like the situation in Mali and Burkina Faso.

According to him, it will be tough for the next president who will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 due to the present negative state of the economy.

Sanusi’s caveat as a guest speaker during the 7th edition of Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KadInvest7.0) held in Kaduna yesterday is coming just as presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party, Peter Obi, reeled out their plans for Nigerians on security and the economy.

Sanusi advised those who would win elections in 2023 to take unpopular decisions once they enter office to salvage the economy.

The former Emir said the situation where by the cost of servicing debt in Nigeria is more…





Source: Leadership Newspaper