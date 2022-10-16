No Helicopter Dropped Unknown People In Enugu – Ohanaeze  





Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has urged residents of Enugu State to ignore a trending video purported to be helicopter dropping hundreds of people on top of a hill in Enugu.

In the video, a female had claimed that she saw a helicopter drop off over one hundred unknown persons.

The Enugu State Police Command had earlier yesterday dismissed the claim and described as mischievous and fake the trending video.

Similarly, a statement made available to journalists by the national president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, described the video as mischief taken too far.

He said, “Following series of enquires from well-meaning Nigerians on the claims about helicopters dropping hundreds of unknown persons on the top of Ugwu-Ajali hill, bordering Ologo, Jamboree and Coal Camp areas of Enugu, we activated our network and findings showed that no such thing happened.

“Apart from an Air Force chopper that undertakes training of personnel…





Source: Leadership Newspaper