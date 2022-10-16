NPC, Delta Govt Decry Inability To Conduct Census Since 2006





The National Population Commission (NPC) and Delta State government have lamented that the country’s inability to conduct a census since March 2006 has created an information vacuum for planning purposes which has denied the nation the benefits of comprehensive data for a comprehensive decision-making process.

They enjoined Nigerians, especially Deltans, to set all sentiments aside and make themselves available for enumeration purposes.

The charge was given at a state-level stakeholders’ summit organised by NPC, in collaboration with the state government, to strengthen collaboration and solicit the cooperation of interest groups for the successful conduct of the enumeration exercise.

Delivering his keynote address, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa stressed the importance of evidence-based and reliable demographic data for national planning and sustainable development, as against the reliance on estimated data.

Governor Okowa, represented by the secretary to the state government (SSG),…





Source: Leadership Newspaper