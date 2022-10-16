SPPG To Solve Africa’s Leadership Deficit





The School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG) is no doubt changing the course of leadership in Nigeria and Africa as a whole by grooming disruptive leaders.

SPPG is an unconventional school of the research-anchored #FixPolitics initiative that is designed to transform the quality of political and public leadership in Nigeria and the rest of Africa. The innovative leadership school is invested in developing a massive pipeline of value-based and disruptive thinking political-class equipped with the requisite knowledge, skills, and mindset to solve complex leadership problems to reposition Africa in the 21st Century.

Undoubtedly the world suffers from the rapid emergence of a complex myriad of political, social and economic problems that require a leadership revolution to solve. The “normal” that societies once knew no longer exists with global risks like health pandemics, financial and economic crises, climate change, political upheavals within and between countries and on…





Source: Leadership Newspaper