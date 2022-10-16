We ’ll Determine Our Future In 2023, Nigerian Students In Europe Vow





The Association of Nigerians Students in Europe (ANSE) has vowed that its members across European countries will decide their fate in the forthcoming Nigeria’s general election by electing leaders that would see to their uninterrupted welfare.

ANSE president, Bashiru Saidu Muhammad, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday.

According to him, “As Diaspora students with millions of Nigerian students studying in European countries, we have mobilised to return home and exercise our franchise. We have to determine our future by electing leaders who have the youths at their hearts.

“Our numerical strength can change the narrative and we have vowed to use it to achieve our future prospects. We cannot continue to elect leaders who abandon us to suffer abroad after sponsoring us; who make our parents suffer back home; who have made our country a beggar-nation and who have made Nigeria operate on faceless economy.

“On a worse note, our leaders have…





Source: Leadership Newspaper