5 Die, 3 Injured In Kogi Auto Crash





Five persons have died and three others injured in an auto crash that occurred in Kogi State on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Kogi State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Stephen Dawulung, who described the accident as “very unfortunate”, he said: “The auto crash occurred at Ogbagbo junction along the Ejule-Ochadamu road at about 12.47 p.m. when a Nissan car collided with a Mazda car.”

The sector commander explained that the Nissan car had lost control while trying to avoid a pothole and it veered off its lane and collided with the oncoming Mazda 323 car.

“Unfortunately out of eight persons involved in the fatal accident, four died instantly while four sustained serious injuries.

“Our personnel, who rushed to the scene after a distress call, rescued the four injured and rushed them to Enemona Hospital, Ejule in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi, where the fifth person died while receiving medical treatment.

“The corpses of the five…





Source: Leadership Newspaper