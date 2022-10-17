COVID-19 Contractors Barricade FCTA Gate Over Non-payment





There was pandemonium on Monday in Abuja when some aggrieved contractors, who supplied COVID-19 machines, kits and PPE to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), staged a peaceful protest to demand for their payment.

They barricaded the entrance gate of the FCTA secretariat, demanding the full payment of their contract fees.

The protesting contractors in their numbers, who lamented that the payment eas almost three years and that all their efforts have gone down the drain, carried placards with different inscriptions, ‘Dear Minister, Put an End to this Wickedness, Pay COVID-19 Contractors, Their Money is Close to Three Years Already’, ‘We are tired of fake promises,’ and ‘We Need our Money Now,’ among others.

The contractors, as early as 8am, stormed the Area 11 secretariat of the FCTA where the offices of FCT Ministers and the Permanent Secretary are located and barricaded the major entrance gate.

Mr. Micheal Ewoma, one of the contractors, who spoke with…





Source: Leadership Newspaper