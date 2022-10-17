C&S NEC Inaugurates Ondo Executives, Says No Crisis In Church





The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church has inaugurated the new executive members of the church in Ondo State.

The chairman of the NEC, His Eminence Emmanuel Owomoyela, who performed the inauguration in Akure, the Ondo State capital,

denied reports of leadership crisis in the state chapter of the church.

At the occasion, Primate (Dr) Ade Ademisokun-Turton (Onibode) was unanimously elected as the new chairman while Most Rev Apostle Philemon Omowanle, Most Special Apostle Oluwasina Adeniran and Superior Apostle Emanuel Akadiri were appointed vice chairmen respectively, and Prophet Ogundele was appointed as secretary.

Speaking during the inauguration, Owomoyela, said: “You are all witnesses to what just happened in Ondo State now. I think what you seen today speaks for itself. Do you see rancour? And then I say there was no leadership tussle, I mean it.

“There was no leadership tussle to start with. What happened was that the term of an…





Source: Leadership Newspaper