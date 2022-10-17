Flooding: Omo-Agege, Okowa Disagree On Welfare Of Delta Victims





Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege has said the ongoing floods in parts of Delta State is enough for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to put on hold his campaigns outside the state and address the welfare of residents immediately.

But Chief Patrick Ukah, secretary to the State Government, (SSG), replied that the state government had adopted proactive measures in setting up camps, which were being complemented by the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Commission (DESOPADEC) to mitigate the impact of the flood on displaced persons from within those communities as part of its interventionists efforts in assisting flood victims from the areas.

He said, “Our people need help” over the devastation caused by the floods to food crops, farmlands, houses and property, resulting in some cases of loss of lives.

He tasked the state government to be alive to its responsibilities in addressing the welfare of affected communities and citizens.

Source: Leadership Newspaper