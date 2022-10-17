Investments: What Kaduna Has Achieved In Seven Years – El-Rufai





Kaduna State Government has attracted a total investment portfolio of $4,488,000,000, comprising actualized and announced investments, and has created 75, 750 direct and indirect jobs, in the last seven years.

The government has also been providing the conducive environment for the private sector to drive the economy, by embarking on numerous policy actions and reforms, including the hosting of the yearly Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KadInvest) since 2016.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai made this known in his presentation on Saturday, at the 7th edition of the three-day Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KadInvest 7.0) which commenced on Thursday.

The governor who gave a recap of what his administration achieved since inception, explained why investors should invest in Kaduna state, citing abundance of natural resources, a productive workforce, steady economic growth and being the gateway to the northern market.

‘’Kaduna state is also the most improved state in 2018 Ease…





Source: Leadership Newspaper