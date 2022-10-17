JUST-IN: Ebonyi LP Senatorial Candidate Arrested, Not Kidnapped – Police  





The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of the Labour Party senatorial candidate for Ebonyi South in the 2023 elections, Hon. Linus Abba Okorie, by operatives of the Command over drug related matters and other offences.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Chris Anyanwu, on Monday, he said sequel to initial rumours and press release by one Dr David Ogbonna of Hon Linus Okorie Caringheart Foundation, purporting that Hon. Okorie was abducted on Sunday, that men of the Command swung into action and later traced the said Hon. Okorie to the head office of the EbubeAgu Security Outfit at Old Government House in Abakaliki.

He added that Hon Okorie, a former member of the House of Representatives, had before now evaded many Police invitations and arrests.

He stated that men of the Command were briefed on why he was arrested by EbubeAgu, which includes his activities and utterances that incited and provoked the violence that engulfed…





Source: Leadership Newspaper