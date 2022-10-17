Oyedepo Distributes Food items, Cash To Kogi Flood Victims





Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners’ Chapel International), Bishop David Oyedepo has distributed relief materials to over 1,000 households in Kogi State.

The items consisting of food packs were sent to the beneficiaries through the church headquarters in Lokongoma, branches within Lokoja metropolis in Adankolo, Gadumo, Ganaja, 500 Housing Units and local government areas such as Ibaji, Idah and others.

Both members and non-members of the church in the state who registered as flood victims received the food packs that contained rice, beans, garri and a sum of N10,000 for each beneficiary.

While flagging off the distribution of the relief packages, the state pastor of the church, Fred Attabo, described the gesture as an initiative of the president and founder of the church, Bishop Oyedepo.

Attabo said, “We thank God for the leadership, the apostle over this commission, Bishop David Oyedepo who heard about the flooding and immediately mobilized resources to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper