Stock Market To Sustain Bearish Sentiment





Analysts on the Nigeria stock market said mixed sentiments will continue in the market this week, as investors continue to search for value in challenging economic times.

Despite the lingering high interest rates atmosphere, rising inflation and slowing industrial output as a result of policy changes and uncertainty around the globe, there are sectors, industries and individual stocks still seeing positive activities from traders and investors. There are equity that players should pay attention to, as the correction in the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) index action create buying opportunities in some sectors and individual defensive stocks with high dividend high yield and positive earnings growth.

Analysts Optimism

Analysts at Cordros Securities Limited said: “in the week ahead, we believe investors will remain reluctant to leave gains in the market. As such, we expect intermittent profit-taking to persist.

“However, we expect this to be tempered by bargain-hunting activities…





Source: Leadership Newspaper