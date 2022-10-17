Tech Boot Camp: Cadbury Empowers 9000 Kids 





Cadbury Nigeria, a subsidiary of Mondelez International, has trained over 9,000 kids through Bournvita Tech Boot Camp Initiative since its inception.

The company disclosed this while unveiling outstanding participants of the yearly Tech Boot Camp at a media parley, held at the company’s head office in Lagos.

One of the highlights at the event was the presentation of gift items to participants of previous and current editions of the Tech Boot Camp that had taken a step further to develop platforms that are useful in their everyday lives – Damilare Akinwoya from the 2019 edition; David Ibekwe, from the 2020 edition; Jemimah Emoedume, from the 2021 edition and Ovie Luther-Abegunde from the 2022 edition.

Addressing guests at the event, the Managing Director, Cadbury West Africa, Mrs. Oyeyimika Adeboye, said:

“The relevance of STEM in today’s world cannot be overestimated. Technology, as you know, has become a key driver for the fourth industrial revolution sweeping across…





Source: Leadership Newspaper