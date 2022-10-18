Army Honours 26 Retiring Personnel In Imo





Twenty-six regular recruit intakes in Imo State have been honoured by the Nigerian Army as they retired after 35 years of meritorious service to the country.

The retirees bowed out after a brief ceremony conducted by Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, at the 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze barracks, Owerri.

The COAS, represented by the commander, 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze, Brig.-Gen. Sani Sulaiman, presented awards for meritorious service to the officers among whom were Master Warrant Officers Jonathan Duniya, Franklin Onuoha, IIiyasu Gobir, Suleiman Mohammed and Bola Ojo.

Others were Warrant Officers Clerk Dishan, Ofem Owai, Ojadi Okwudili, Bello Mohammed, Ngwu Theophilus and Chukwu Uko.

He congratulated the officers on a successful retirement and thanked God for keeping them all alive. According to him, no amount of money, honour or material things would be enough to repay the officers for their unalloyed services, rendered to the nation while they…





Source: Leadership Newspaper