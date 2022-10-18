FCTA Says No Going Back On Demolition Of Illegal Structures





The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said that there is no going back to sustaining the demolition and removal of illegalities in the territory, even before and after the 2023 general election.

Senior special assistant to the FCT minister on monitoring, inspection, and enforcement, Comrade Ikharo Attah, made this known when he led a clean-up exercise to the Dutse Alhaji market and other parts of Dutse, that it is unacceptable that people are building shanties and batchers indiscriminately in Abuja.

He said the FCT Minister Malam Muhammad Bello is committed to ensuring the city is clean before, during, and after the election, and that as long as the government is paying salaries and allowances the work must go on.

“It is unacceptable that everyone is just building shanties and batchers everywhere and it is very disheartening we discovered that the more you work the more you see illegalities to remove. We are doing our jobs and we keep on doing it.

Source: Leadership Newspaper