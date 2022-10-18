Flood: Bayelsa Residents Grapple With Offensive Odour, Blackout





Offensive odour from cemeteries in the Azikoro town and outage in most areas of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital are worsening the devastating effects of the flood that has submerged over 300 communities and displaced 700,000 residents.

Residents of the Azikoro town where the major cemetery is located have said despite the fact that many residents have vacated the area due to flood, the emanating odour from the area can cause a major outbreak of epidemic and severe health conditions.

Already, the commissioner for Environment and chairman of the state’s Task Force on Flood Mitigation and Management, Mr. Iselema Gbaranbiri, has raised concerns over the reports that there had been reported cases of corpses being washed up at the cemetery in Azikoro town.

Governor Douye Diri, had at the weekend, expressed the concerns over the devastating impact of this year’s flooding in over 300 communities in the five local government out of the existing eight in the state, declaring that it…





Source: Leadership Newspaper