Good Example From Lagos





Earlier this month, Lagos State governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu drew applause from public servants in the state when he announced salary increase for civil servants.

The Governor made this announcement when he paid a working visit to the Lagos State Secretariat, in Ikeja, as part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Day celebration.

The governor said the pay rise will be unprecedented in the country in keeping with Lagos’ status as a pacesetter and first in setting standards.

During his speech, the governor also announced a 25 per cent salary increment for employees in the core establishment agencies.

According to him, his administration was moved to consider increasing the salaries of its 100,000-strong public service workforce as a way of cushioning the effects of the country’s inflation and its attendant high cost of living in the country, which has practically washed away the purchasing power of salaried workers across the country.

Tellingly, he said the state…





Source: Leadership Newspaper