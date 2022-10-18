Gov Bello Flags Off Military Exercise In Kogi





Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has advised criminals that are hiding under any guise in Kogi State to either vacate Kogi or quit criminal practices saying government of the state is all out against all forms of criminalities in the State.

The Governor said this on Tuesday at the Official Flag off of the Nigeria Army Exercise Enduring Peace II in Audu, along Okene-Ajaokuta Highway in Kogi State.

The Flag Off exercise which had in attendance the heads of Various Security agencies in the state including the Commandant of the Nigerian Navy Ship, Lugard, Commissioner of Police, Director of Department of State Security, Nigeria Customs Service, FRSC, Immigration Service and the Correctional Service marks the commencement of the Tactical Military Operation aimed at flushing out Criminal elements in Kogi state.

While Commending the Efforts of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouq Yahaya in ensuring the peace of Kogi state and Nigeria at Large.

His words “This exercise couldn’t have…





Source: Leadership Newspaper