NPC Begins Post-enumeration Survey, Seeks Assistance





National Population Commission (NPC) has begun a trial Post-enumeration Survey (PES), even as it called for assistance and cooperation from Nigerians to enable it conduct the first fully digital census in Nigeria in April 2023.

The executive chairman of the commission, Nasir Isa Kwarra, who flagged off the exercise in Abuja yesterday, reiterated the commitment of the NPC to conduct a credible and reliable census whose result would be planning tool for national development.

Kwarra said PES is a statistically representative survey that the commission would use to check the accuracy of the trial census conducted in July 2022, which would allow the commission to determine how many people were missed, included by mistake, or counted in the wrong place.

He added that trial PES, which would be carried out from 18th to 29th October 2022, would be conducted in 127 Enumeration Areas in one LGA in one state, in each of the six geo-political zones.

The selected six local government areas in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper