Osinbajo Seeks Synergy Between Fiscal, Monetary Policies





The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has again spoken on the need for an effective synergy between the Fiscal and Monetary aspects of Nigeria’s economy and how to better manage the country’s foreign exchange rate.

He spoke on Monday morning at the Ministerial Retreat declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House Conference Center at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, the annual retreat was attended by all Federal Ministers and heads of agencies and parastatals.

In his presentation titled, ‘The Buhari Administration: Reflections on the Journey So Far’, the VP, who detailed some of the game changing achievements of the Federal Government, said there were some areas of concern in the economy.

According to him, “the first is the synergy between fiscal and monetary policy. The failure of that synergy has led to unnecessary drawbacks in our economic performance and planning. What imports are eligible for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper